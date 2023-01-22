Ranking of Kings And Spy X Family Dominate Crunchyroll’s 2023 Anime Awards Nominees

We left 2022 behind in the dust weeks ago, but there’s still awards to be given for the previous year’s top movies and TV shows. It’s the same for anime too, as Crunchyroll finally unveiled the list of nominees for its annual Anime Awards ceremony.

Of the many nominees, Cloverworks’ Spy x Family has caught the most attention with 16 nominations in various categories including Anime of the Year and Best Animation. The show’s popularity isn’t much of a surprise, but the number of nominations really puts into perspective how much it’s taken off since its debut in late 2022. Other notable nominees include Ranking of Kings’ second cour at 15 nominations, Netflix’s Cyberpunk Edgerunners, the second part of Attack on Titan’s final season, and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The latter three shows received 13 nominations which include the aforementioned Anime of the Year award, plus Best Action, Best Opening Sequence, and Best Score.

Users can vote for the nominees from now until January 25 at 8 pm ET, and Crunchyroll will reveal the winners at the 2023 Anime Awards on March 4. We’ve highlighted a few key categories, and you can see the full list of nominees right here.

Anime of the Year

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Lycoris Recoil

Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

SPY x FAMILY

Best Action

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean

Lycoris Recoil

SPY x FAMILY

Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese)

Atsumi Tanezaki, Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY

Chika Anzai, Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil

Fairouz Ai, Jolyne Cujoh, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean

Misaki Kuno, Faputa and Irumyuui, Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun

Natsuki Hanae, Tanjiro Kamado, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Yuki Kaji, Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Voice Artist Performance (English)

Amanda Lee (Ama Lee), Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling

Cherami Leigh, Kotaro Sato, Kotaro Lives Alone

Natalie Van Sistine, Yor Forger, SPY x FAMILY

SungWon Cho (AKA ProZD), Kage, Ranking of King (Cour 2)

Zach Aguilar, David, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Zeno Robinson, Gamma 2, Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO

Best Opening Sequence

“Chikichiki Banban,” QUEENDOM, Ya Boy Kongming!

“Mixed Nuts,” Official HIGE DANdism, SPY x FAMILY

“Naked Hero,” Vaundy, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)

“The Rumbling,” SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

“This Fffire,” Franz Ferdinand, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

“Zankyousanka,” Aimer, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Best Ending Sequence

“Akuma no Ko,” Ai Higuchi, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

“Comedy,” Gen Hoshino, Spy x Family

“My Heart Has Surrendered,” Airi Suzuki, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-

“Koi no yukue,” Akari Akase, My Dress-Up Darling

“Koshaberibiyori,” FantasticYouth, Komi Can’t Communicate (2nd series)

“Yofukashino Uta,” Creepy Nuts, Call of the Night

Best Film