What Are You Playing This Weekend?

The weekend is finally here after a long working week and that means two full days to sink time into some games I’ve been neglecting.

I’m in the hot seat today while Alex takes some well-earned time off. That means I get to share with you what I’ve been playing lately.

Sadly, it’s nothing much exciting. There have been a bunch of great games released lately but I’ve only really added Ghost of Tsushima to my list.

It’s everything I’ve ever really wanted in a video game — lush landscapes, interactive open worlds and it’s all set in feudal Japan.

I’ve sunk some decent some hours into it, playing the main mission and finishing various side missions to help liberate some of the island’s regions from the Mongols. I’ve also enjoyed the sometimes-frustrating mythic tales in my pursuit for getting the slickest feudal Japanese armour.

But even though it’s beautiful and engaging, I’ve found myself neglecting it for something most Gamers would sneer at.

It’s still NBA 2K19. Yes, it’s terrible and full of frustrating micro-transactions but it’s also comforting. I get the ball, I dribble or pass the ball and then I shoot the ball. Something my brain can effortlessly do after a full day of work.

I’m slowly slogging away at a full NBA season, as if COVID-19 never happened, my player’s in the running for MVP and the 76ers are atop of the conference. It’s very far from reality and I love it.

Forgive me Gamer gods, for I have sinned.

Eventually, I’ll get bored of that too. It’s inevitable when you’re playing 82 games of essentially the same thing but while I like to think I’ll dive back into Tsushima this weekend, I won’t.

I’m the wandering eye boyfriend, NBA 2K19 is the shiny thing I spy and my disgusted girlfriend is Tsushima.

But enough about me and my gaming transgressions, what are you playing this weekend?