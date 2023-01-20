What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Folks, the good day has arrived again. Two working weeks of 2023 now in the books. How are we all feeling? And, most importantly, what does the weekend ahead hold for you?

This weekend, I’m heading into the city with a few friends to check out the Lego Bricktionary exhibit at the Melbourne Museum. I’ve already seen this event — I’ve actually covered it here on the site before — but I want to see it again because it rocks, and now it’s much closer to me than the Gold Coast’s Home of the Arts. Then I’m playing some D&D with an entirely different group of friends in the evening.

Turns out, being social from time to time? Good for you. Strange but true.

I do want to carve out a little time for games, though. After being tempted by Kotaku US’ Luke Plunkett, I am currently replaying Ghost of Tsushima. It was a game I wasn’t completely sold on when I originally reviewed it — I felt at the time that it was oddly dated and the lack of lock-on in combat really grated on me. In the couple of years since its launch, I’ve had time to reconsider. Coming back to it now, I’ve found that none of the gripes I had back then mattered at all. I’m having the time of my life, dressing Jin in wanderer’s garb with a big Ninja Scroll hat, challenging every Mongol I see to a duel. The ones that stand and fight receive a respectful bow proffered to their fallen bodies. The ones that flee in fear receive only an arrow in the back.

Ruby tells me she’ll be playing Pocket Card Jockey on iOS, which dropped earlier today. If you have an iOS device at home, and an Apple Arcade subscription handy, you too can enjoy the best Game Freak game that didn’t have Pokemon in the title.

And with that, it’s over to you. What’s on this weekend? Any exciting plans? Are you picking up Fire Emblem Engage? I hear it’s good. Let us know in the comments down below.

As always, thanks for taking time out of your week to hang out with us. We really do appreciate you being here. Whatever you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Cheers.