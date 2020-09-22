See Games Differently

A Lot Of People Accidentally Bought A Xbox One X Yesterday

4
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 2 hours ago: September 23, 2020 at 7:36 am -
Filed to:amazon
auxbox one sxbox one x
amazon
Image: Microsoft

Oh no.

As you’d expect from the launch of preorders for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, interest in the next-gen consoles was at an all-time high yesterday. But that wasn’t the only Xbox console that did real well amongst retailers.

Amazon’s international “Movers and Shakers” list, which tracks what items are trending the most on the store over the last 24 hours, shows that the Xbox One X had a massive surge of sales yesterday:

amazon
Image: Amazon

This isn’t the Australian Amazon page, thankfully. Over there, Aussies were at least sensible enough to grab the Xbox Series X, with Godfall the most popular game amongst yesterday’s preorder hype. (The new Shock Blue controller was also the most popular item, followed by the USB-C replaceable charging battery.)

Still, for those who bought the wrong thing … hope you can cancel those orders pretty easily. Can’t imagine how awkward it’d get unwrapping an Xbox One X under the Christmas tree only for someone to realise it’s the wrong console.

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.