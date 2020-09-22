A Lot Of People Accidentally Bought A Xbox One X Yesterday

Oh no.

As you’d expect from the launch of preorders for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, interest in the next-gen consoles was at an all-time high yesterday. But that wasn’t the only Xbox console that did real well amongst retailers.

Amazon’s international “Movers and Shakers” list, which tracks what items are trending the most on the store over the last 24 hours, shows that the Xbox One X had a massive surge of sales yesterday:

This isn’t the Australian Amazon page, thankfully. Over there, Aussies were at least sensible enough to grab the Xbox Series X, with Godfall the most popular game amongst yesterday’s preorder hype. (The new Shock Blue controller was also the most popular item, followed by the USB-C replaceable charging battery.)

Still, for those who bought the wrong thing … hope you can cancel those orders pretty easily. Can’t imagine how awkward it’d get unwrapping an Xbox One X under the Christmas tree only for someone to realise it’s the wrong console.