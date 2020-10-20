Here’s An Excellent Cyberpunk Mask

This year, more than ever, people are wearing face masks. Twitter user Shuka, who specialises in cyberpunk designs, created this cool-looking face mask.
The mask has three different ways to wear it, from a chin guard to a mask and a full-face covering. I imagine wearing a filter or medical mask underneath would make quite a cool-looking fashion statement during this global pandemic.
新作はチンガード、マスク、フルフェイスの3wayモデル pic.twitter.com/JIubz9wBAf
— 柊伽-shuKAｰ (@5huKA_11) September 27, 2020
This is a computer render. You can see the mask, and the three different ways it can be worn below.
マスク、フルフェイスマスクの3wayで使えるサイバーパンクアイテムを開発したぞ！#柊伽工造 #sci_techs pic.twitter.com/NVNfWtsVN5
— 柊伽-shuKAｰ (@5huKA_11) September 30, 2020
Shuka also made a striking oni (demon) version as well, horns and all.
サイバーパンク鬼面できた#柊伽工造#sci_techs pic.twitter.com/3Qvm8xGxGr
— 柊伽-shuKAｰ (@5huKA_11) October 12, 2020
正面と側面
視界は目のところがしっかり開いてるのでかなり良好、メッシュとか貼って外から目が見えないように塞ぎたい。#柊伽工造#sci_techs pic.twitter.com/C3DzQogVfD
— 柊伽-shuKAｰ (@5huKA_11) October 13, 2020
Which version do you prefer?
Follow Shuka on Twitter for more cyberpunk creations.
Tweets have been published with permission.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in