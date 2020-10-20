Here’s An Excellent Cyberpunk Mask

See Games Differently

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: October 20, 2020 at 10:00 pm -
Filed to:cyberpunk
japanmasks
This year, more than ever, people are wearing face masks. Twitter user Shuka, who specialises in cyberpunk designs, created this cool-looking face mask.

The mask has three different ways to wear it, from a chin guard to a mask and a full-face covering. I imagine wearing a filter or medical mask underneath would make quite a cool-looking fashion statement during this global pandemic.

This is a computer render. You can see the mask, and the three different ways it can be worn below.

Shuka also made a striking oni (demon) version as well, horns and all.

Which version do you prefer? 

Follow Shuka on Twitter for more cyberpunk creations. 

Tweets have been published with permission.

