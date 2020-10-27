Netflix Just Revealed 5 New Anime, Plus An Update On The Resident Evil Series

This year’s Netflix Anime Festival showcased five brand new original anime shows heading to the streaming platform in 2021 and beyond. There’s an intriguing stop-motion show set in a theme park, a story about traditional Japanese bath culture, and another about a reformed Yakuza boss who walks away from the organisation to become a house husband. It’s an eclectic mix, but with so many Netflix anime series being commissioned there’s sure to be something for everyone.

Netflix’s commitment to anime is only growing stronger since it initiated a push for original anime content in 2019. These new shows join a massive lineup of 16 original anime properties currently in development at Netflix.

Here’s all the new shows announced during the Netflix Anime Festival 2020:

“The production of the new series of Rilakkuma has been produced in stop-motion animation following the success of “Rilakkuma and Kaoru.” The series depicts an active day of incidents and meetings that take place when Rilakkuma, Korilakkuma, Kiiroitori, and Kaoru go play in an amusement park that is about to close.”

“The very popular manga by Yamazaki Mari has been brought back to life in the present day in a new way (“Novae” means “new” in Latin). Based on the manga, new episodes created by Mari Yamazaki will also appear. Lucius, a bath designer in the Roman Empire, accidentally slips back in time to present day Japan and learns about Japanese bath culture in this comedy.”

“Based on the manga by Miura Tsuina (Ajin) and Takahiro Oba (Box!), this is an unpredictable and frightening survival story set in high-rise buildings that don’t reach the ground. The protagonist, Yuri, decides to survive in order to destroy this illogical world and kill the enemy wearing the “mask”, but what will she do?” (2021)

“This series consists of four strange episodes that Kishibe Rohan, the manga artist from “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable,” saw and heard in a destination he visited to collect material for the manga. Based on a story by Hirohiko Araki, Shueisha Jump Comics.” (2021)

“The most evil yakuza, Tatsu, is a legend in the underworld. He chose to walk away from the yakuza to become a full-time househusband! Based on a story by Kosuke Oono.”

Netflix also provided updates on 11 anime series that had been previously announced, offering first looks of the following series:

RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness

Vampire in the Garden

Pacific Rim: The Black

Trese

B: The Beginning Succession

There was also teaser debuts for Spriggan, illustration debuts for Baki Hanma, teaser art for Godzilla: Singular Point, character design debuts for Yasuke, and a cast announcement for Eden.

READ MORE Your Spring 2020 Anime Guide

You can catch up with all the latest announcements via the Netflix Anime YouTube hub.