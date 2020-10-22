See Games Differently

Nintendo Nerfs Steve’s Meat

Ian Walker

Published 1 hour ago: October 22, 2020 at 12:30 pm -
Filed to:big blocky dick
minecraftpatchsmashstevesuper smash brossuper smash bros ultimateupdate
Nintendo Nerfs Steve’s Meat
Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

Steve Minecraft, the latest addition to the ever-growing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster, has been nerfed. He’s lost his mojo, so to speak.

When Steve joined Super Smash Bros. Ultimate last week, players were surprised to see him holding a piece of grilled meat in a very…let’s say provocative position. So provocative that we here at Kotaku felt it was best to censor our screenshot a bit.

OK, let’s stop being coy here. It looked like Steve had his dick out. He was “Toobin,” a reference I’ve been dying to make for days. And now, thanks to the 9.0.1 patch released today, it doesn’t. Not that you would know from reading the patch notes.

Is there no joy in this world that reality won’t rip away from us at a moment’s notice?

