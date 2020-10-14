PS4 System Software Update 8.00 Goes Live

Sony’s latest PlayStation 4 software update is launching today, tweaking a host of existing features.

As the PlayStation Blog details, there will be updates to Party and Messages, bringing noticeable changes to the UI, streamlining them, and linking them more closely. Instead of having separate groups, both Party and Messages will now use the same Groups for both voice chats and messaging.

In the Quick Menu, the update is also adding a rather self-explanatory Mute all Microphones feature, letting players mute all mics while playing.

Sony is also adding new pre-set avatars, including ones from Bloodborne, Journey, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, The Last of Us Part II, The Last of Us Remastered, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and many more.

The Parental Controls are being simplified by folding Communicating with Other Players and Viewing Content Created by other Players into a single Communication and User Generated Content setting. This should make it easier for parents to monitor their kids’ gaming interactions.

Besides the removal of the ability to create Events and updates to the Remote Play App, the update brings a welcomed enhanced 2-Step Verification, while will allow for third-party authenticator apps.

You can read more about the software update on the PlayStation Blog.