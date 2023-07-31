PS5 Update Lets You Mute Console Gaming’s Most Annoying Beep

A bunch of small new features are rolling out in the latest PlayStation 5 software beta and one of them is an absolute godsend. After over a decade, it will finally be possible to mute the loud beep your PlayStation makes when you turn it on.

The beta is currently rolling out to select PS5 users before the update goes live for everyone, and they will be the first people ever to be blessed with the option to activate their console in complete silence. Here’s the full list of new features coming according to the PlayStation Blog:

Connect two controllers to the same account

Turn on haptic feedback for console UI

Support for Dolby Atmos-enabled audio devices

Invite players to closed party without making a group

Preview someone’s share screen before opening

Icon and shortcut for joinable sessions on the friends’ list

Dedicated tile for tournaments in the game hub

React to messages with emojis

Search for games in your library

More options in the game help section

Dedicated tips section for console navigation tips

M.2 SSD supports 8TB (up from 4TB)

Mute PS5 beep sound

“You can now mute or adjust the volume of the PS5’s beep sound when turning it on or off, or putting it in rest mode,” the PlayStation Blog post reads. This is fantastic news for everyone who has ever tried to sneakily turn on the console without their parents, roommates, partner, or kids knowing. It’s been a scourge on the PlayStation community dating back to the PS3. Even throughout the PS4 years I was never prepared for just how loud it was going to be. No longer. Maybe next time Sony can add the option to silence the console every time I rip the power cord out by accident.

The rest of the new features are a welcome tune-up as well. I especially like the ability to connect two controllers at once which effectively adds parenting coop to every game on the PS5. The ability to finally search for games in the library is also great news. I’ve spent way too much time scrolling through half the alphabet to find the game I was looking for. Folders have helped immensely, but this is even better.