Published 2 hours ago: October 26, 2020 at 5:52 pm
So after Alex’s unfortunate mishap, we ended up with two ScribbleTaku’s last week. And now we have a new one!

The previous game was Yokai Dochuki, or at least I’m damn sure it is. (Alex will undoubtedly jump in and correct me if I’m wrong!) He was going through a lot of PC Engine classics last week, and it’s great to dip into the retro pile everyone once in a while.

So that’s what I’ve done with today/tonight’s game as well. Can you guess what it is? Hint: This drawing is referencing the development of a game.

Good luck!

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports.

