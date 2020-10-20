Stadia Is Getting A Pac-Man Battle Royale Game

The battle royale train continues full steam ahead with Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle, a spin-off of the classic arcade series where players try to survive an all-you-can-eat buffet of death.

Announced during a brief Stadia presentation today, the 64-player competitive game will be coming to first to Google’s video game streaming platform on November 17. There’s a free demo for the game available on Stadia right now, but otherwise the game will be $US20 ($28) when it comes out next month.

Here’s the trailer:

Players will each start off in their own maze but will have opportunities to invade one another’s mazes and grab power-ups as ghosts and other antagonists try to kill everyone. It’s not totally clear if eating each other will be an option. It better be.

The game is being developed by Heavy Iron Studios in collaboration with Bandai Namco, and one of the more interesting elements that will set Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle’s battle royale experience apart from other games is the audience interaction aspect. A spectator mode will let people watch matches and vote on which power-ups get doled out, no doubt in a bid to try and entice people to stream and watch the game.

During the presentation Stadia also announced Hello Engineer, a multiplayer spin-off of creep simulator Hello Neighbour, will be a timed-exclusive on the platform arriving sometime in 2021. Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order will also finally be available to purchase on Stadia starting November 24, just over a year since it originally released.