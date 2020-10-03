See Games Differently

Steve From Minecraft Coming To Smash Bros. Ultimate On October 13

Zack Zwiezen

Published 2 hours ago: October 4, 2020 at 1:15 am -
Filed to:dlc
minecraftsmash brossmash bros ultimatesteve
Screenshot: Nintendo / Mojang / Microsoft
Screenshot: Nintendo / Mojang / Microsoft

Steve and Alex from Minecraft are coming to Smash Bros. Ulitmate on October 13. The news was announced today during a video presentation going into great detail about Smash’s newest upcoming character.

The new character is part of the Smash Bros. Fighters Pass Vol. 2, but players can also buy him separately for $US5.99 ($8).

I was surprised by how many little details from Minecraft are being added and accounted for with this new update and character. For example, when Steve or Alex falls asleep, they get into beds they place on the ground, just like in Minecraft proper. Oh and Kirby looks like this after eating up Steve.

Screenshot: Nintendo / Mojang / Microsoft

2020 continues to be a wild one, y’all!

Related Stories

Smash Bros. Ultimate Is Getting A Small Crossover With Fallout

Vault Boy is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but not as a fighter. On June 29, the Fallout mascot will become available as a Mii Fighter costume for $US1 ($1).

Read more

Please, For The Love Of God, Let Masahiro Sakurai Rest

So…Steve in Smash Bros. Ultimate, huh? Great. I have no dog in this Smash Bros. fight — while I don’t hate that Steve was announced, I was personally hoping for Overwatch hero Tracer, especially after this cryptic tweet from the Overwatch League a few days ago. Whatever your thoughts are...

Read more
Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.