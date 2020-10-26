The Waiting Room

Cristian Alberto Vasquez is an artist at design studio Atomhawk Design, who have most recently worked on stuff like FIFA 20 and XCOM: Chimera Squad.
You can see more of Vasquez’s stuff at his ArtStation page.
