4 Corners Is Investigating People Who ‘Play Video Games Too Much’

4
Published 46 mins ago: November 30, 2020 at 9:24 am -
Filed to:4 corners
abc
The ABC’s 4 Corners program has announced it is launching an investigation into Australia’s relationship with video games, and is turning to the public for information about how time spent gaming this year “has impacted people”.

A form appeared on the ABC website over the weekend, titled “Do you play video games too much or know someone who does? Four Corners wants to hear from you”, with a series of questions about video games and video game usage.

The direction of the questions is fairly negative lens, with a explainer paragraph outlining the main thrust of it all:

The Interactive Games and Entertainment Association says gaming can be a fun, educational activity that helps people connect with their friends and families.

This can range from free-to-play mobile games to traditional console games.

But there is a dark side to gaming, with the World Health Organisation officially recognising video game addiction as a mental health disorder in 2019, with some people finding their use of games significantly impacting their personal and social lives, education and work.

The questions also don’t seem to acknowledge any benefits or social elements of gaming, instead only focusing on whether users spend too much time playing video games, whether gaming is inhibitive towards other activities, and whether it has “created issues in your relationships with friends and or family”. Outside of a couple of free-form questions, the only question that indicates some sort of positive benefit from gaming is a question about how gaming affects ones’ moods.

Here’s a snapshot of the questions:

Image: ABC

Understandably, the publication of the survey was met with a fairly strong reaction. A common complaint amongst detractors was a refusal to acknowledge the social connection and good provided by video games. Shadow Assistant Communications Minister and Shadow Assistant Cyber Security Minister Tim Watts, who recommended Animal Crossing to parents dealing with lockdown earlier this year, highlighted how the 4 Corners survey refused to acknowledge gaming’s positive effects on mental health.

The chief executive of the Interactive Games and Entertainment Association said they “arranged some people” for 4 Corners to interview “hopefully to ensure a balanced view“. But it’s no surprise that there’s already a bit of concern — especially since this is the kind of tone that mainstream networks, like Channel 7 and Channel 9 in the past, have taken with video games.

One of the reporters on 4 Corners offered a more even take on Twitter — “We know there are many positive stories” — and if anyone has their own personal stories or experiences with video games, you can submit those to the ABC here.

There are a couple of questions in the form that offer a really good opportunity to highlight personal experiences and moments you’ve had with gaming. 4 Corners has a strong reputation for fairness, so provided people are respectful and reasonable in their submissions, you should feel fairly confident that your stories will be heard.

I’d still like to see a lot more balance in the questions and fixed answers — the implication of in saying “yes” to a question that reads “Has your gaming affected your financial situation, spending or employment” is always going to have a negative undercurrent. It’s not likely to immediately trigger the positive possibilities, like its potential to lead to jobs for the entire esports industry, or the country’s thousands of video game developers or adjacent industries.

But this is an opportunity to put forward your experiences. We’ve reported before on how the World Health Organisation’s official classification of gaming disorder can be the impetus necessary to help some people, and there would undoubtedly be some Australians in a similar situation. So keep that in mind if you do choose to make a submission to 4 Corners, and for the love of all that is good in the world, don’t go after individual journalists or start lobbying invectives at the 4 Corners social media accounts. That doesn’t help anyone.

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Comments

  • OK, I honestly already smell an agenda building here from Four Corners and some of the questions they ask there are not exactly making me less concerned.

    I have a mate who is a big rider, rides into work and on the weekends and it keeps him fit and healthy (he had a health scare years ago).

    Some of those questions are a YES for him in riding, e.g. spend too much time/money on biking equipment, his wife complains he rides too long on Sundays, etc. Now he’s not alone (he tells me) in that ALL the guys and girls he rides with have partners telling them to ride less.. So.. should we be looking into riding addiction too?

    Don’t get me wrong, gaming addiction is real and needs to be discussed, just concerned it’ll be looked at in black and white terms by people with little understanding as I have seen before..

    Reply

  • As someone who is trained and involved in the creation and refinement of questionnaires in a professional capacity, yeah that thing’s pretty awful. Every question feeds and supports a very negative underlying assumption. They have ‘a take’ and they need some filler data to add some weight to it.

    Reply

    • I tried to give ABC the benefit of the doubt and check the questionnaire first… yeah its terrible. A huge chunk of the questionnaire has a negative spin and the only “positive” section is a text box.

      J mean lets be real no matter how many positive stories u put in the text box a chunk of the info will be that survey section which goes vidya games bad mmkay.

      Reply

  • I would like to give ABC the benefit of the doubt here especially since once upon a time they used to produce Good Game but frankly its a but rich saying oh we know there are positive aspects and giving you a generic text box to fill meanwhile 80% of your questionnaire which will obviously be used for analytics has a very negative spin…

    Frankly its the 2020s 40 years since the dnd and gaming panic, 30 years since MK and Night Trap a full 50 years since the bloody Comicbooks Code (which literally held back comics as a medium in the west for decades)… society hasnt crumbled the same way it survived tv, movies, radio and *gasp* printed media. We who grew on gaming are frankly sick of this constang need to legitimise the medium

    Reply
