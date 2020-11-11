A PlayStation 5 Event Held At An Ancient Japanese Shrine

To launch the PlayStation 5, Sony is holding a projection mapping event at Kanda Shrine in Tokyo.
This makes perfect sense. Kanda Shrine is located in Chiyoda, Tokyo, near Akihabara. Because of this, worshippers can get their electronics — or even IT companies — blessed at the 1,270-year-old shrine.
In fact, in 2009, after I kept losing and accidentally ruining mobile phones, I got my new phone blessed at this shrine. Shintoism holds that nearly every object, animate or inanimate, has a spirit, and thus, can be blessed. This is why priests at Kanda Shrine bless gadgets for the devices’ well being.
As I wrote in my Wired Magazine article, the shrine first started creating talismans to prevent system crashes when Microsoft XP first went on sale in Japan. After that, there were requests for the shrine to bless everything from laptops to web portals.
Previously, Sony announced that it would not be doing any in-store launch events in Japan, making this outdoor one a much safer alternative.
Below are photos and footage of the PlayStation 5 projection mapping event, which runs until midnight tonight in Japan.
【境内ライトアップ情報✨】
明日より発売の #Playstation5 のイベントとして、境内が本日24時までプロジェクションマッピングでライトアップされています????
秋葉原での買い物の帰りに是非お立ち寄りくださいませ‼️ #神田明神 pic.twitter.com/5Y1Vc0ljsh
— 神田明神物販所情報 (@Kanda_omiyage) November 11, 2020
神田明神のプロジェクションマッピングスタートしましたね。綺麗！#Playstation5 #PS5 pic.twitter.com/RIlgcpLksa
— なまおか＠新型コロナ退院 (@namaokasan) November 11, 2020
神田明神のPS5イルミネーションてえてえ。 pic.twitter.com/vziu3Qz6Ux
— GZL｜コイチ (@koichinko) November 11, 2020
神田明神のPS5発売記念ライトアップ pic.twitter.com/yE55TPXIC1
— ゆう (@FantomDX) November 11, 2020
見てみたくて神田明神来てみた。#PS5 pic.twitter.com/PycMKTcmlQ
— タキオン (@tachyon81) November 11, 2020
神田明神のPS5のライトアップが凄い pic.twitter.com/556VgonOas
— しょーちゃん (@syochan_10) November 11, 2020
神田明神のプロジェクションマッピング（動画） #Playstation5 #ps5 pic.twitter.com/2Bk7G641LB
— なまおか＠新型コロナ退院 (@namaokasan) November 11, 2020
神田明神よかった✨ pic.twitter.com/fRNFqjVlV6
— 火村優 (@yu_himura) November 11, 2020
何事かといってみたら神田明神すごい！ pic.twitter.com/ADSpsz8HK2
— ぱん (@tktknnyy) November 11, 2020
All tweets and images used with permission.
