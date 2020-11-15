Good Morning, Here’s Some New Cyberpunk 2077 Footage

Over the weekend, a German news station ran a small piece on Cyberpunk 2077 and CD Projekt Red, showing some snippets of Cyberpunk 2077 footage that haven’t been seen before.

The full video, which you can watch on the Das Erste website without captions, has a lot of shots of Night City that you’ll recognise from previous sections. But there’s also plenty of areas of the game that haven’t been seen before: we get to see Johnny Silverhand (Keanu Reeves) chilling in a diner with his feet up, environments that haven’t been shown off, and some great shots of the game’s general vibe.

The CP2077Countdown Twitter account has chopped together all of the footage from the Das Erste feature, if you just want to see the shots of the game. It's in a more compressed quality than the original video, but it does the job nicely if you're happily waiting to completely immerse yourself in Night City.

As an added reminder, the official Cyberpunk Facbeook page posted over the weekend that the in-game radio stations will have a wide mix of music, ranging from death metal to jazz.

I'm already betting that that's going to be a problem for streamers, given the DMCA nightmares enveloping Twitch. It's hard to see Cyberpunk being anything but a GTA-level success at this point, and I can imagine the record industry is going to have a field day with even the smallest snippet of licensed music.

Either way, I'm just looking forward to December 10. I've also got a massive chunk of time off over Christmas -- Cyberpunk 2077 is sure as hell going to be on my to-do list.