Cyberpunk 2077 Tester Says They Haven’t Finished The Game After 175 Hours

If you’ve been waiting all year and you’re wondering whether Cyberpunk 2077 has enough to keep you occupied over the holidays, good news: you definitely don’t need to worry.

A lead tester for CD Projekt Red’s sci-fi magnum opus, Łukasz Babiel, has provided a bit more colour around how long you can really spend in Night City. While it’s not exactly the 1800 hours-level wandering that one player did in The Witcher 3, Babiel has given some hope to people who aren’t in a rush.

In a response to a fan on Twitter, CD Projekt’s lead QA explained that their current playthrough on the Nomad lifepath had taken them 175 hours — and they were yet to see the end credits.

When asked if that was how long it’d take for a completionist run — in other words, completing every side quest, finding every collectible and getting every achievement — Babiel said it was a deliberately slower paced run on a harder difficulty.

Not really, that's just one of my ongoing slow paced playtroughs on the hardest difficulty where I play more stealthy than usual, loot everything, use every feature the game has to offer, I take my time ;). — Łukasz Babiel (@pjpkowski) November 21, 2020

A key element that’s come out about Cyberpunk 2077‘s questing system from the most recent round of previews is how the game’s UI doesn’t tell you a lot about what each quest offers. According to IGN’s preview, the Cyberpunk quest log — once you’re done with the opening chapter and prologue — offers no details on the XP rewards, what items you’ll get, the bonus to your street cred (which is a necessity for equipping certain armour and weapons), money, or what the difficulty might be.

I kind of like that, though. It’s a bit more reminiscent of what the tabletop Cyberpunk experience would be like. It’s a very video game thing to only pick a certain path because you’re directly told its worth beforehand. It’s more immersive, a purer RPG experience. It’s a bit frustrating for those who are time poor, but it reminds me a lot of the thrill and adventure from D&D and other tabletop games.

I don’t know if my session would run for 175 hours, but from the 5 I played earlier this year, I’m very keen for more. Read our full preview here, and you can grab Cyberpunk 2077 in Australia here.