Michael B. Jordan Wants Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 On PS5 And I Can’t Argue With That

Creed and Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan already has a PlayStation 5. Such is the life of a celebrity.

In a recent Instagram post, Jordan wrote that while he thinks the PlayStation 5’s gameplay and graphics are “????,” he also wants to see a certain old-school fighting game make a resurgence on the next-gen console: Marvel vs. Capcom 2.

I say give the man what he wants, Capcom.