Spider-Man: Miles Morales Has An Amazing Photo Mode

Not long ago I said Ghost of Tsushima had the best photo mode in any video game. Well, while its photo options are still great, the new Spider-Man: Miles Morales game on PS4 and PS5 has it beat. Already players are creating some amazing shots with it only a few days after it was released. I can’t wait to see what else they do in the future!

As always, we have photos from other games too!

The Division 2 (Screenshot: Bucklechops (Email)

Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email)

Elite Dangerous (Screenshot: Shayan Gold (Email)

Just wanted to mention that I was very busy the past two weekends and was unable to do Snapshots as usual! Sorry about that. I got some great emails and tweets from folks worried about me and the series. I’m fine, well, as fine as you can be in 2020. And no worries, Snapshots is alive and well. It took a small break but it’s back and I have no plans of stopping it!

