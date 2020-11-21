See Games Differently

Zack Zwiezen

Published 1 hour ago: November 22, 2020 at 9:00 am
This week, some great screenshots from Spider-Man: Miles Morales, as you would expect. That game just looks amazing and has some incredible photo mode tools, so I’m not surprised people are filling my feed with wonderful snaps from it. Beyond Spidey pictures, we got some lovely photos from a bunch of games this week, including Mass Effect, Days Gone, and Demon’s Souls.

“Well, looks like the Duke boys are at it again…”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

