There’s A Bridge In Red Dead Online That Can Fling You To Mexico

The excellent trampolinists at Eurogamer report there’s a bridge in Red Dead Online players are using to fling themselves out of the map. Bear with me a moment, I’m workshopping Facebook taglines:

A Bridge Too Far

The Bridge Over Troubled Slaughter

An Occurrence At Shit Creek Bridge

Nailed it.

The denizens of Reddit have been spending their week experimenting with this strangest of glitches, visiting a bridge near McFarlane’s Ranch to see how far they can sproing themselves into the horizon. I mean, god speed to them. What better way to wile away a holiday week in the middle of lockdown, than to catapult yourself through fictional skies?

You need to find your way to Hannigan’s Stead, between McFarlane’s Ranch and Armadillo, where a pair of bridges sit perpendicular to one another. The Southern bridge has a sweet spot at either end, three or four planks in, into which you’re going to want to lob something like a knife or tomahawk, which — for reasons that should never be fixed — causes the bridge to begin manically spasming. Step upon it, and hope.

Just please, don’t take horses on the bridge.