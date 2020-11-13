What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Now that the PS5 is finally out, and Demon’s Souls is finally available, it’s time to go back to hell.

Demon’s Souls wasn’t available as part of the regular reviewers program, so it’s the one next-gen game that nobody really got to spend a lot time with. I spent about an hour with it last night, and the way Bluepoint have factored in the game’s haptics is probably the most impressive out of all the PS5 games I’ve played so far.

Codes have also just come in for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which I’m also pretty keen on. I was a huge fan of the original Black Ops. It was an excellent multiplayer game — Treyarch were really just starting to hit their stride then after being the support studio to Infinity Ward for so long. And the shtick around the CIA and how you were strapped into a chair as the main menu mechanic is still one of my favourite things in a game.

Honestly, I wish more studios did creative things with their menus like this. Immersion is kind of a crutch and a lazy descriptor, but the amount of work that went into this bizarre little room was incredible.

Hell, remember the amount of mini-games that were available on the PC behind the interrogation chair? And I’m not talking just Zork, although seeing that in Call of Duty was one hell of an Easter egg.

I’d love to see a lot more devs play around with ideas like this in the new generation. Seriously, this stuff is the best. No idea if Cold War does anything similar yet — it’s 130GB, or 84GB if you’re not installing “high resolution” assets. (But it’d be a bit weird not to test the game on a RTX 3080 with high-res assets, right?)

What are you playing this weekend?