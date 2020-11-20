What Are You Playing This Weekend?

The weekend is a prime opportunity for finishing things undone. In my case, I’d very much like to close off the loop that is the mechanically brilliant and wonderfully horny Hades.

I was happy to see that Hades got rightful pride of place among The Game Awards’ 2020 prime nominations. It’s one of those games that is just so astronomically good in every single way: the soundtrack, the writing, the crispness of its movement, and how layered all your different options are.

I’ve been having a lot of fun doing silly things like mass deflect builds, because I think it’s funny when you hit a button and then literally the screen just rejects everything coming your way. I still haven’t fully completed the game — I keep dying when I hit Hades, naturally — but I’ve gotten enough upgrades that I feel like a final all-clear isn’t far away.

Beyond that, I’m keen to spend some more time with Yakuza and see if I can finally jive with NBA 2K21. I really like the character creator in that, but the way the redesigned shot meter is just not working for me. It’s genuinely really hard to see that miniscule black line when you’re several feet away from a TV. And there’s some Demon’s Souls to work through, too.

What are you playing this weekend?