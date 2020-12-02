Batman Goes on the Ultimate Play Date in This Arkhamaniacs Exclusive Preview

Long before he set out to become the world’s greatest detective, young Bruce Wayne was merely the world’s richest latchkey kid spending his days wandering around the halls of Wayne manor under Alfred’s supervision. In most tellings of Bruce’s childhood, the entire affair’s something of a gloomy period in the days leading up to his becoming Batman, but things are a little different in Art Baltazar and Franco Aureliani’s Arkhamaniacs for DC Comics.
While most Gothamites see the Arkham apartment building as just another chunk of real estate owned by Wayne Enterprises, Arkhamaniacs’ young Brucie — heir to the Wayne fortune — suspects that there’s more to the place than meets the eye and sets out on a covert mission to figure out just what’s what. Not really being one for partnerships, Brucie is none too pleased when his new canine friend Ace decides to tag along for his mission, but once Brucie actually ends up within Arkham’s walls, having an ally by his side turns out to be an unexpected benefit, as Arkham’s residents are…well, you know.
In this exclusive preview of the book, Brucie comes face to face with the good folks who all call Arkham home and, much to Brucie’s surprise, they’re pleased as punch to see him skulking around in the bushes. Everyone except Poison Ivy, mind you. She’s not a fan.
Arkhamaniacs hits stores on December 8.