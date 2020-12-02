Fortnite Season 5 Brings Bounties and The Mandalorian

After a battle with Galactus that briefly shut down both Fortnite and Twitch, we have some information about what’s coming in Chapter 2, Season 5. There are some big map changes, along with some new systems and, it seems, characters who do more than just try to kill you.

The Zero Point is now a major focus of the island’s landscape, and its world-shattering properties have brought new environments like a desert, an ancient colosseum, and a jungle. It’s sucked in some new characters as well: as Epic describes, Season 5 revolves around helping Jonesy fight characters from other “Realities” who are trying to escape “The Loop,” a bit of sci-fi lore that’s weaved in and out of several of Fortnite’s big events. As with Season 4’s Marvel theme, this opens the door to crossovers; in Season 5, The Mandalorian makes an appearance, along with some new Fortnite characters called “hunters.” These characters seem to be part of the battle pass, but Epic writes that you can “take on their quests and bounties, get intel on your surroundings, or hire them to be your ally. Don’t want to negotiate? Challenge them to a duel and reap the rewards.”

Also featuring this season are bounties and quests, which will earn you a currency called bars, which seem to be what you pay these characters. Bars can be spent on “new Exotic weapons, upgrades, intel, services and more.” I have a lot of questions about what this all means, how it functions in a match and with these new characters, but it sounds like an interesting addition. Some limited-time modes, like the John Wick mode, have featured bounties, and the battle royale has even had some quests in the form of XP-granting side activities, but it looks like they’ll feature more prominently this season, which could be cool.

There are new weapons too, with new features. As Epic writes, “Unleash your fiery rage with the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun, switch between melee and ranged with the Mandalorian’s Amban Sniper Rifle, track your target with the Night Hawk, and more.” As usual, Epic promises new characters and weapons throughout the season.

It’s nice that we didn’t have to wait until 4am to get more info, and it was fun to watch the videos go live on YouTube with a bunch of excited players. I have a ton of questions though, so let’s all meet back here at Fortnite’s usual ungodly hour to find out exactly what’s going on.