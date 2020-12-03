See Games Differently

Markiplier Fans Celebrate His Bowel Movement

Ian Walker

Mark “Markiplier” Fischbach is one of the biggest YouTube stars in the world. At almost 30 million subscribers, he’s afforded a level of celebrity that can make even a mundane activity, like taking a dump, a big deal.

After a recent stay in the hospital for an intestinal blockage, Markiplier updated his fans on his status with a very important two-word tweet:

Markiplier fans have since managed to make the hashtag #hepooped a trending topic on Twitter. It currently ranks as the social media platform’s sixth-most talked about thing in the United States and climbing.

Jokes aside, this normal human body function means Markiplier won’t have to go through surgery. He’s a good guy, by all accounts, and I’m glad to hear his medical problems have cleared up.

Congratulations on the poop, Mark.

