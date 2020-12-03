Markiplier Fans Celebrate His Bowel Movement

Mark “Markiplier” Fischbach is one of the biggest YouTube stars in the world. At almost 30 million subscribers, he’s afforded a level of celebrity that can make even a mundane activity, like taking a dump, a big deal.
After a recent stay in the hospital for an intestinal blockage, Markiplier updated his fans on his status with a very important two-word tweet:
I pooped.
— Mark (@markiplier) December 3, 2020
Markiplier fans have since managed to make the hashtag #hepooped a trending topic on Twitter. It currently ranks as the social media platform’s sixth-most talked about thing in the United States and climbing.
Jokes aside, this normal human body function means Markiplier won’t have to go through surgery. He’s a good guy, by all accounts, and I’m glad to hear his medical problems have cleared up.
Congratulations on the poop, Mark.
