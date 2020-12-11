See Games Differently

Report: Japanese Pokémon’s Voice Actress Alleged Involved In Covid-19 Relief Scam

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: December 11, 2020 at 11:00 pm -
Filed to:anime
covid 19japanpokemon
Report: Japanese Pokémon’s Voice Actress Alleged Involved In Covid-19 Relief Scam

According to Japanese publication Friday, voice actress Rika Matsumoto is under fire for alleged suspicious acts regarding the Japanese government’s covid-19 relief.

In Friday’s report (via Hachima, summarized by translated Doug Dinsdale), Matsumoto’s former manager alleges that the voice of Ash allegedly took advantage of government relief grants. Because of the global pandemic, the Japanese government offered to help support artists hurting from the impact of covid-19. The government offered help over 100,000 yen ($US960 ($1,277)) to those artists in need.

These allegations have not been confirmed.

The Pokémon voice actress does not appear impacted by covid-19 as the show has continually aired throughout this year, so it would seem that Matsumoto would not need said assistance. However, according to the Friday article, the voice actress is alleged to have gathered a group of six individuals, supposedly demanding that their relief be deposited in her bank account instead of directly into each artist’s bank account, per the regulations. Apparently, two of the applicants included in the application weren’t actually eligible for the relief payments.

According to Friday, the former manager, who was supposedly included in that group receiving a government relief payment, alleged that Matsumoto included her in the six-person scam, much to her surprise. She reported this to the authorities, who said that the money should have been paid directly to each individual listed on the grant application. (She also claims that Matsumoto was quick to anger and would often change the Pokémon anime scripts and alleges that Matsumoto was not the easiest person to work for, claiming that ten assistants had quit in the past four years.) The government realised that the manager was not eligible for the grant and demanded the money back.

These claims, however, have been refuted by Matsumoto, who told Friday, “I’m only holding the money.” The voice actress also claims to have paid back the money her former manager owes.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.