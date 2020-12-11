See Games Differently

Sephiroth Is Coming To Smash

Ian Walker

Published 1 hour ago: December 11, 2020 at 11:05 am -
Screenshot: Nintendo

During tonight’s broadcast of The Game Awards, Nintendo announced that Final Fantasy villain Sephiroth will be heading to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Sephiroth is the latest character — after ARMS rep Min Min and Steve Minecraft — to join the massive Ultimate roster as part of the second fighter bundle, and the eighth post-release character overall since the game first launched in late 2018. His appearance contributes to what I assume is Nintendo’s mission to turn Ultimate into the biggest crossover in history.

Nintendo’s relationship with the Super Smash Bros. community has been fraught as of late. Last month, the corporation shut down an important grassroots tournament over concerns that event organisers were going to use “illegally copied versions” of Super Smash Bros. Melee to run their online competition. Fans of the fighting game series have since started and sustained an online #FreeMelee campaign in protest.

Sephiroth will arrive in Smash sometimes this month.

Comments

  • Sephiroth being cool aside..

    Can someone please explain to me why the big uproar over ninty shutting down that tourney?

    It seemed pretty cut and dried from what ive read. Tourney is using an app of sorts to jmprove netcode since jts all online. The app itself not the oroblem. The problem being the app needs a copied version to run. Backup copies are legal as long as its for private personal use. But as far as i know using a copy in a competition where cash prizes are involved isnt exactly going to fall under private personal use anymore right?

    So did I miss anything?

    Reply

