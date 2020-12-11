The Last Of Us Part 2 Wins Game Of The Year At The 2020 Game Awards

The Last of Us Part II won Game of the Year at the 2020 Game Awards, beating out games like Ghost of Tsushima and, somehow, Hades for the top spot.
Beyond the accolades, tonight’s event — which was held digitally this year, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that shows no signs of abating any time soon — also squeezed in a bunch of announcements. Like, almost too many. But some pretty cool reveals were buried amid the trailer onslaught: Sephiroth is coming to Smash! There’s a new Perfect Dark on the way! BioWare teased a new Mass Effect! Vin… Diesel? Sure!
Still, The Game Awards is an awards show, and no amount of Dragon Age hype can distract from the matter at hand: Who walked home with the gold. Here is a roundup of all the nominees from tonight’s show, with the winners highlighted in bold.
Game of the Year
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Players Voice
- Doom Eternal
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- The Last of Us Part II
Best Game Direction
- Hades
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part II
Best Narrative
- Hades
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- The Last of Us Part II
Best Art Direction
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- The Last of Us Part II
Best Score and Music
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- The Last of Us Part II
Best Audio Design
- The Last of Us Part II
- Resident Evil 3
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Doom Eternal
Best Performance
- Logan Cunningham as Hades, in Hades
- Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai, in Ghost of Tsushima
- Laura Bailey as Abby, in The Last of Us Part II
- Ashley Johnson as Ellie, in The Last of Us Part II
- Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales, in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Games For Impact
- Tell Me Why
- Spiritfarer
- If Found…
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Through the Darkest of Times
Best Ongoing
- Destiny 2
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Best Indie
- Hades
- Spiritfarer
- Spelunky 2
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Carrion
Best Mobile Game
- Among Us
- Genshin Impact
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokémon Cafe Mix
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Fortnite
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- No Man’s Sky
- Valorant
Best VR/AR
- Dreams
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- Marvel’s Iron-Man VR
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Innovation In Accessibility
- The Last of Us Part II
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Hyperdot
- Grounded
- Watch Dogs Legion
Best Action
- Hades
- Doom Eternal
- Nioh 2
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Streets of Rage 4
Best Action/Adventure
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Last of Us Part II
Best Role Playing
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon
- Genshin Impact
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
Best Fighting
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[CL-R]
Best Family
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
Best Sim/Strategy
- Gears Tactics
- Crusader Kings III
- Desperados III
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- XCOM: Chimera Squad
Best Sports/Racing
- Dirt 5
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21
Best Multiplayer
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Among Us
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Valorant
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Content Creator of the Year
- Alanah Pearce
- Jay-Ann Lopez
- Nickmercs
- TimTheTatman
- Valkyrae
Most Anticipated Game
- Elden Ring
- The God of War sequel
- Halo Infinite
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Resident Evil Village
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel
Best Debut Game
- Carrion
- Mortal Shell
- Raji: An Ancient Epic
- Röki
- Phasmophobia
Best eSports Athlete
- Ian “Crimsix” Porter
- Heo “ShowMaker” Su
- Kim “Canyon” Geon-Bu
- Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro
- Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut
Best eSports Coach
- Danny “Zonic” Sorensen
- Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park
- Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann
- Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min
- Raymond “Rambo” Lussier
Best eSports Event
- Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals
- Call of Duty League Championship 2020
- IEM Katowice 2020
- League of Legends World Championship 2020
- Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020
Best eSports Game
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Counter Strike: Global Offensive
- Fortnite
- Valorant
- League of Legends
Best eSports Host
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- James “Dash” Patterson
- Jorien “Sheever” van der Heijden
Best eSports Team
- Damwon Gaming
- Dallas Empire
- G2 Esports
- San Francisco Shock
- Team Secret