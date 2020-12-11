The Last Of Us Part 2 Wins Game Of The Year At The 2020 Game Awards

The Last of Us Part II won Game of the Year at the 2020 Game Awards, beating out games like Ghost of Tsushima and, somehow, Hades for the top spot.

Beyond the accolades, tonight’s event — which was held digitally this year, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that shows no signs of abating any time soon — also squeezed in a bunch of announcements. Like, almost too many. But some pretty cool reveals were buried amid the trailer onslaught: Sephiroth is coming to Smash! There’s a new Perfect Dark on the way! BioWare teased a new Mass Effect! Vin… Diesel? Sure!

Still, The Game Awards is an awards show, and no amount of Dragon Age hype can distract from the matter at hand: Who walked home with the gold. Here is a roundup of all the nominees from tonight’s show, with the winners highlighted in bold.

Game of the Year

Hades

The Last of Us Part II

Ghost of Tsushima

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Players Voice

Doom Eternal

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

The Last of Us Part II

Best Game Direction

Hades

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part II

Best Narrative

Hades

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Ghost of Tsushima

Final Fantasy VII Remake

The Last of Us Part II

Best Art Direction

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

The Last of Us Part II

Best Score and Music

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

The Last of Us Part II

Best Audio Design

The Last of Us Part II

Resident Evil 3

Ghost of Tsushima

Half-Life: Alyx

Doom Eternal

Best Performance

Logan Cunningham as Hades, in Hades

Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai, in Ghost of Tsushima

Laura Bailey as Abby, in The Last of Us Part II

Ashley Johnson as Ellie, in The Last of Us Part II

Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales, in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Games For Impact

Tell M e Why

Spiritfarer

If Found…

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Through the Darkest of Times

Best Ongoing

Destiny 2

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Best Indie

Hades

Spiritfarer

Spelunky 2

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Carrion

Best Mobile Game

Among Us

Genshin Impact

Call of Duty Mobile

Legends of Runeterra

Pokémon Cafe Mix

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Fortnite

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

No Man’s Sky

Valorant

Best VR/AR

Dreams

Half-Life: Alyx

Star Wars: Squadrons

Marvel’s Iron-Man VR

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Innovation In Accessibility

The Last of Us Part II

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Hyperdot

Grounded

Watch Dogs Legion

Best Action

Hades

Doom Eternal

Nioh 2

Half-Life: Alyx

Streets of Rage 4

Best Action/Adventure

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ghost of Tsushima

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Last of Us Part II

Best Role Playing

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Genshin Impact

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Best Fighting

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[CL-R]

Best Family

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Best Sim/Strategy

Gears Tactics

Crusader Kings III

Desperados III

Microsoft Flight Simulator

XCOM: Chimera Squad

Best Sports/Racing

Dirt 5

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

F1 2020

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Best Multiplayer

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Among Us

Call of Duty: Warzone

Valorant

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Content Creator of the Year

Alanah Pearce

Jay-Ann Lopez

Nickmercs

TimTheTatman

Valkyrae

Most Anticipated Game

Elden Ring

The God of War sequel

Halo Infinite

Horizon Forbidden West

Resident Evil Village

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel

Best Debut Game

Carrion

Mortal Shell

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Röki

Phasmophobia

Best eSports Athlete

Ian “Crimsix” Porter

Heo “ShowM aker” Su

Kim “Canyon” Geon-Bu

Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro

Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut

Best eSports Coach

Danny “Zonic” Sorensen

Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park

Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann

Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min

Raymond “Rambo” Lussier

Best eSports Event

Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals

Call of Duty League Championship 2020

IEM Katowice 2020

League of Legends World Championship 2020

Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

Best eSports Game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Counter Strike: Global Offensive

Fortnite

Valorant

League of Legends

Best eSports Host

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

James “Dash” Patterson

Jorien “Sheever” van der Heijden

Best eSports Team