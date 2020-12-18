The United States Space Force Is Basically Setting Up Destiny

Earlier today, United States vice president Mike Pence announced that the members of the Space Force — a big dumb vanity project by the big wet toddler currently living in the White House — will be called “Guardians,” much like the player characters of the Destiny franchise.

Bungie CEO Pete Parsons obviously got a kick out of that.

I don’t know enough about Destiny to make a closing joke here, so I’ll just mention The Last Starfighter. Remember that movie? Good flick. Anyway, have a nice weekend.