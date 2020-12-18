See Games Differently

The United States Space Force Is Basically Setting Up Destiny

Ian Walker

Published 50 mins ago: December 19, 2020 at 10:05 am -
Filed to:bungie
destinyspace force
The United States Space Force Is Basically Setting Up Destiny
Image: Space Force,Image: Bungie

Earlier today, United States vice president Mike Pence announced that the members of the Space Force — a big dumb vanity project by the big wet toddler currently living in the White House — will be called “Guardians,” much like the player characters of the Destiny franchise.

Bungie CEO Pete Parsons obviously got a kick out of that.

I don’t know enough about Destiny to make a closing joke here, so I’ll just mention The Last Starfighter. Remember that movie? Good flick. Anyway, have a nice weekend.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.