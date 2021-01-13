CD Projekt Red Apologizes For Cyberpunk 2077 Bugs, Says It’s Avoiding Crunch On ‘All Future Projects’

In a video on Twitter and Q&A posted on the company’s website, CD Projekt Red co-founder Marcin Iwiński apologised for the state Cyberpunk 2077 launched in on consoles, shared a road map for updates to the game coming in the future, and said the studio would deliver these fixes “without any obligatory overtime.”

Here’s the full video:

In it, Iwiński tries to address many of the criticisms of the Cyberpunk 2077 since its December 10 release, many of which have revolved around extremely poor performance on PS4 and Xbox One and the fact that the company seemingly tried to hide this version of the game from reviewers prior to release, despite the studio routinely downplaying concerns about how the game played on those platforms.

“Every extra day that we worked on the day zero update brought visible improvement [to the console version] — that’s why we started sending console review keys on the 8th December, which was later than we had originally planned,” Iwiński says. In Kotaku’s case, a review code for console wasn’t recieved until December 9, the same day the game became playable in some regions.

In trying to explain the gap in quality between the PC and console versions, he cites issues with trying to scale the game down to meet the restrictions of the older hardware. “We made it even more difficult for ourselves by first wanting to make the game look epic on PCs and then adjusting it to consoles — especially old-gens,” Iwiński says. “That was our core assumption. And things did not look super difficult at first, while we knew the hardware gap, ultimately, time has proven that we’ve underestimated the task.”