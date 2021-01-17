Control Is Hitting Xbox Game Pass For PC This Week

See Games Differently

1
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 1 hour ago: January 18, 2021 at 8:58 am
Image: Kotaku Australia

After a misfire, then even more rumours, an official confirmation and then a release for consoles, Remedy’s Control is finally hitting Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass for PC this week.

With a bit of Comic Sans font for good measure, Control‘s arrival on Xbox Game Pass was confirmed via the Xbox Game Pass for PC account. For what it’s worth, the official Xbox Game Pass account also has “Federal Bureau of Control” set as their official location, which seems to be a bit of a nod in the right direction.

According to the tweet, four days would mean we can expect to see Control Thursday or Friday Australian time.

Control is already on Game Pass for console users, and it’s PS5/Xbox Series X upgraded edition is due to launch on February 2. It’ll be interesting to see how much juice Remedy can milk out of the new consoles. The studio’s technical proficiency has always been one of their strongest suits — remember Quantum Break at the start of the Xbox One era, or the first Max Payne? — and hopefully most of the superb raytracing from the PC version will make its way over.

Neither Xbox Game Pass version has access to The Foundation or AWE, the game’s two excellent DLC chapters. You’ll get both if you grab/upgrade to the Ultimate Edition in a fortnight’s time. Existing Control owners are in a slightly weirder spot, with the publisher not allowing existing owners to get free PS5/Xbox Series X upgrades unlike some other studios.

About the Author

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Comments

  • If you have an RTX card but don’t have this, then absolutely don’t sleep on it while it’s on Game Pass, as it’s still the best RTX showcase on PC.

