See Games Differently

Xbox Game Pass Gets Yakuza Kiwami 2, Mount & Blade And Obsidian’s Grounded

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 54 mins ago: July 16, 2020 at 10:57 am -
Filed to:au
carrionendless space 2foragergroundedhalo 3mount blade warbandneon abyssxbox game pass
xbox game pass new games

Xbox Game Pass is about to get a lot more adventure. Obsidian’s mini-RPG GroundedMount & Blade: Warband, Forager and Yakuza Kiwami 2 are all about to land on Microsoft’s rolling Netflix-style service.

Along with Halo 3, which officially launched earlier this week, Xbox Game Pass users on PC have already gotten access to the excellent Endless Space 2 and Neon Abyss. Consoles users have gotten the latter as well, while Grounded, Carrion, Mount & Blade: Warband are coming to both platforms.

Here’s what’s coming to Xbox Game Pass over the next couple of weeks, as well as the games most recently added to the service:

neon abyss
  • Forager (Console & PC) [email protected] – July 16
  • Mount & Blade: Warband (Console) [email protected] – July 16
  • Carrion (Console & PC) [email protected] – July 23
  • Golf With Your Friends (PC) [email protected] – July 23
  • Grounded – Xbox Game Preview(Console & PC) – July 28
  • Endless Space 2 (PC) – Out Now
  • Halo 3 (PC) – Out Now
  • Neon Abyss (Console & PC) [email protected] – Out Now
  • Nowhere Prophet (Console & PC) [email protected] – July 30
  • The Touryst (Console & PC) – July 30
  • Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Console & PC) – July 30

Pretty decent mix of games. Golf With Your Friends means Xbox Game Pass users have access to another reliably good local co-op game, which the service could use a lot more of.

Outside of those, the following games are leaving Xbox Game Pass in the next fortnight:

  • Undertale (PC)
  • Dead Rising 4 (PC/Xbox)
  • Blazing Chrome (PC/Xbox)
  • Unavowed (PC)
  • Timespinner (PC/Xbox)

Dead Rising 4 leaving an Xbox platform is a bit strange — it’s a Capcom game, but Microsoft Studios were the original publisher, so you think it’d stay on Xbox Game Pass.

Anyway, Grounded, Forager, another Yakuza game, Mount & Blade: Warband and Golf With Your Friends are hitting the service soon. Not a bad combo.

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is Kotaku's editor, who writes about the video games industry.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.