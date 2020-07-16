Xbox Game Pass Gets Yakuza Kiwami 2, Mount & Blade And Obsidian’s Grounded

Xbox Game Pass is about to get a lot more adventure. Obsidian’s mini-RPG Grounded, Mount & Blade: Warband, Forager and Yakuza Kiwami 2 are all about to land on Microsoft’s rolling Netflix-style service.

Along with Halo 3, which officially launched earlier this week, Xbox Game Pass users on PC have already gotten access to the excellent Endless Space 2 and Neon Abyss. Consoles users have gotten the latter as well, while Grounded, Carrion, Mount & Blade: Warband are coming to both platforms.

Here’s what’s coming to Xbox Game Pass over the next couple of weeks, as well as the games most recently added to the service:

Forager (Console & PC) [email protected] – July 16

Mount & Blade: Warband (Console) [email protected] – July 16

Carrion (Console & PC) [email protected] – July 23

Golf With Your Friends (PC) [email protected] – July 23

Grounded – Xbox Game Preview(Console & PC) – July 28

Endless Space 2 (PC) – Out Now

Halo 3 (PC) – Out Now

Neon Abyss (Console & PC) [email protected] – Out Now

Nowhere Prophet (Console & PC) [email protected] – July 30

The Touryst (Console & PC) – July 30

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Console & PC) – July 30

Pretty decent mix of games. Golf With Your Friends means Xbox Game Pass users have access to another reliably good local co-op game, which the service could use a lot more of.

Outside of those, the following games are leaving Xbox Game Pass in the next fortnight:

Undertale (PC)

Dead Rising 4 (PC/Xbox)

Blazing Chrome (PC/Xbox)

Unavowed (PC)

Timespinner (PC/Xbox)

Dead Rising 4 leaving an Xbox platform is a bit strange — it’s a Capcom game, but Microsoft Studios were the original publisher, so you think it’d stay on Xbox Game Pass.

Anyway, Grounded, Forager, another Yakuza game, Mount & Blade: Warband and Golf With Your Friends are hitting the service soon. Not a bad combo.