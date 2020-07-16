Xbox Game Pass Gets Yakuza Kiwami 2, Mount & Blade And Obsidian’s Grounded

Xbox Game Pass is about to get a lot more adventure. Obsidian’s mini-RPG Grounded, Mount & Blade: Warband, Forager and Yakuza Kiwami 2 are all about to land on Microsoft’s rolling Netflix-style service.
Along with Halo 3, which officially launched earlier this week, Xbox Game Pass users on PC have already gotten access to the excellent Endless Space 2 and Neon Abyss. Consoles users have gotten the latter as well, while Grounded, Carrion, Mount & Blade: Warband are coming to both platforms.
Here’s what’s coming to Xbox Game Pass over the next couple of weeks, as well as the games most recently added to the service:
- Forager (Console & PC) [email protected] – July 16
- Mount & Blade: Warband (Console) [email protected] – July 16
- Carrion (Console & PC) [email protected] – July 23
- Golf With Your Friends (PC) [email protected] – July 23
- Grounded – Xbox Game Preview(Console & PC) – July 28
- Endless Space 2 (PC) – Out Now
- Halo 3 (PC) – Out Now
- Neon Abyss (Console & PC) [email protected] – Out Now
- Nowhere Prophet (Console & PC) [email protected] – July 30
- The Touryst (Console & PC) – July 30
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Console & PC) – July 30
Pretty decent mix of games. Golf With Your Friends means Xbox Game Pass users have access to another reliably good local co-op game, which the service could use a lot more of.
Outside of those, the following games are leaving Xbox Game Pass in the next fortnight:
- Undertale (PC)
- Dead Rising 4 (PC/Xbox)
- Blazing Chrome (PC/Xbox)
- Unavowed (PC)
- Timespinner (PC/Xbox)
Dead Rising 4 leaving an Xbox platform is a bit strange — it’s a Capcom game, but Microsoft Studios were the original publisher, so you think it’d stay on Xbox Game Pass.
Anyway, Grounded, Forager, another Yakuza game, Mount & Blade: Warband and Golf With Your Friends are hitting the service soon. Not a bad combo.
