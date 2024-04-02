kot-headerlogo-01 A U

Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In April

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass for April is starting to fill out. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in April and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.

Updated 3/3/2024: Updated to include the first wave of April titles. — David.

Xbox Game Pass in April

Arriving

April 1

Ark: Survival Ascended (Series X|S Only)

April 2

Superhot: Mind Control Delete

April 3

Lego 2K Drive

April 4

EA Sports PGA Tour (Series X|S only) (EA Play)

Lil Gator Game

April 9

Botany Manor (Series X|S only)

Kona

April 11

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition

April 16

Harold Halibut (Series X|S only)

Departing

April 15

Amnesia Collection

Amnesia: Rebirth

Back 4 Blood

Phantom Abyss

Research and Destroy

Soma

PC Game Pass in April

Arriving

April 1

Ark: Survival Ascended

April 2

Superhot: Mind Control Delete

April 4

EA Sports PGA Tour

Lil Gator Game

April 9

Botany Manor

April 11

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition

April 16

Harold Halibut (Series X|S only)

Departing

April 15

Amnesia Collection

Amnesia: Rebirth

Back 4 Blood

Phantom Abyss

Research and Destroy

Soma

Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in April

Arriving

April 1

Ark: Survival Ascended

April 2

F1 23 (EA Play)

April 2

Superhot: Mind Control Delete

April 3

Lego 2K Drive

April 4

EA Sports PGA Tour

Lil Gator Game

April 9

Botany Manor

Kona

April 11

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition

April 16

Harold Halibut (Series X|S only)

Departing

April 15

Amnesia Collection

Amnesia: Rebirth

Back 4 Blood

Phantom Abyss

Research and Destroy

Soma

Xbox Game Pass Core in April

The following titles are available with a Game Pass Core subscription:

  • Among Us
  • Astroneer
  • Celeste
  • Chivalry 2
  • Dead Cells
  • Descenders
  • Dishonored 2
  • DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
  • Fable Anniversary
  • Fallout 4
  • Fallout 76
  • Firewatch
  • Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
  • Gang Beasts
  • Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
  • Golf with your Friends
  • Grounded
  • Halo 5: Guardians
  • Halo Wars 2
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
  • Human Fall Flat
  • INSIDE
  • LIMBO
  • Ori & the Will of the Wisps
  • Overcooked! 2
  • Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
  • Powerwash Simulator
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Slay the Spire
  • Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
  • Stardew Valley
  • State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
  • Superliminal
  • The Elder Scrolls Online
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
  • Totally Reliable Delivery Service
  • Unpacking
  • Vampire Survivors

On the hunt for a Series X? Check out our console drops page right over here. Need to renew your sub? You can do that here.

Image: 2K, Blizzard Entertainment, Studio Wildcard, Xbox, Kotaku Australia

