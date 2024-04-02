Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In April

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass for April is starting to fill out. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in April and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.

Updated 3/3/2024: Updated to include the first wave of April titles. — David.

Xbox Game Pass in April

Arriving

April 1

Ark: Survival Ascended (Series X|S Only)

April 2

Superhot: Mind Control Delete

April 3

Lego 2K Drive

April 4

EA Sports PGA Tour (Series X|S only) (EA Play)

Lil Gator Game

April 9

Botany Manor (Series X|S only)

Kona

April 11

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition

April 16

Harold Halibut (Series X|S only)

Departing

April 15

Amnesia Collection

Amnesia: Rebirth

Back 4 Blood

Phantom Abyss

Research and Destroy

Soma

PC Game Pass in April

Arriving

April 1

Ark: Survival Ascended

April 2

Superhot: Mind Control Delete

April 4

EA Sports PGA Tour

Lil Gator Game

April 9

Botany Manor

April 11

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition

April 16

Harold Halibut (Series X|S only)

Departing

April 15

Amnesia Collection

Amnesia: Rebirth

Back 4 Blood

Phantom Abyss

Research and Destroy

Soma

Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in April

Arriving

April 1

Ark: Survival Ascended

April 2

F1 23 (EA Play)

April 2

Superhot: Mind Control Delete

April 3

Lego 2K Drive

April 4

EA Sports PGA Tour

Lil Gator Game

April 9

Botany Manor

Kona

April 11

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition

April 16

Harold Halibut (Series X|S only)

Departing

April 15

Amnesia Collection

Amnesia: Rebirth

Back 4 Blood

Phantom Abyss

Research and Destroy

Soma

Xbox Game Pass Core in April

The following titles are available with a Game Pass Core subscription:

Among Us

Astroneer

Celeste

Chivalry 2

Dead Cells

Descenders

Dishonored 2

DOOM Eternal Standard Edition

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Firewatch

Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition

Gang Beasts

Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition

Golf with your Friends

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Human Fall Flat

INSIDE

LIMBO

Ori & the Will of the Wisps

Overcooked! 2

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

Powerwash Simulator

Psychonauts 2

Slay the Spire

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

Stardew Valley

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Superliminal

The Elder Scrolls Online

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Unpacking

Vampire Survivors

