Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In April

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass for April is starting to fill out. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in April and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.
Updated 3/3/2024: Updated to include the first wave of April titles. — David.
Xbox Game Pass in April
Arriving
April 1
Ark: Survival Ascended (Series X|S Only)
April 2
Superhot: Mind Control Delete
April 3
Lego 2K Drive
April 4
EA Sports PGA Tour (Series X|S only) (EA Play)
Lil Gator Game
April 9
Botany Manor (Series X|S only)
Kona
April 11
Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
April 16
Harold Halibut (Series X|S only)
Departing
April 15
Amnesia Collection
Amnesia: Rebirth
Back 4 Blood
Phantom Abyss
Research and Destroy
Soma
PC Game Pass in April
Arriving
April 1
Ark: Survival Ascended
April 2
Superhot: Mind Control Delete
April 4
EA Sports PGA Tour
Lil Gator Game
April 9
Botany Manor
April 11
Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
April 16
Harold Halibut (Series X|S only)
Departing
April 15
Amnesia Collection
Amnesia: Rebirth
Back 4 Blood
Phantom Abyss
Research and Destroy
Soma
Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in April
Arriving
April 1
Ark: Survival Ascended
April 2
F1 23 (EA Play)
April 2
Superhot: Mind Control Delete
April 3
Lego 2K Drive
April 4
EA Sports PGA Tour
Lil Gator Game
April 9
Botany Manor
Kona
April 11
Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
April 16
Harold Halibut (Series X|S only)
Departing
April 15
Amnesia Collection
Amnesia: Rebirth
Back 4 Blood
Phantom Abyss
Research and Destroy
Soma
Xbox Game Pass Core in April
The following titles are available with a Game Pass Core subscription:
- Among Us
- Astroneer
- Celeste
- Chivalry 2
- Dead Cells
- Descenders
- Dishonored 2
- DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
- Fable Anniversary
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Firewatch
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
- Gang Beasts
- Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
- Golf with your Friends
- Grounded
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Wars 2
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Human Fall Flat
- INSIDE
- LIMBO
- Ori & the Will of the Wisps
- Overcooked! 2
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- Powerwash Simulator
- Psychonauts 2
- Slay the Spire
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
- Stardew Valley
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Superliminal
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Unpacking
- Vampire Survivors
Image: 2K, Blizzard Entertainment, Studio Wildcard, Xbox, Kotaku Australia
