League Of Legends And Valorant Arrive On Game Pass Next Week

If you’ve previously felt like Xbox Game Pass didn’t host enough competitive games for your liking, then maybe you’ll like the sound of this. League of Legends and Valorant, two of the biggest competitive games in the world, are dropping on Game Pass later this month.
We’ve known this moment was coming for a while — Xbox announced its Game Pass partnership with Valorant studio Riot Games back in June — but until now, we didn’t have a confirmed date for their arrival. Now, we do: Monday, December 12.
To get access on the day, you’ll need to have the Xbox App installed on your PC. On December 12, Xbox will add the ability to connect your Riot account, granting access to Valorant, LoL, and a few extra Game Pass benefits.
Below, you’ll find everything Riot is dropping on Game Pass:
Valorant
- All current Agents
- Access to every new Agent as soon as they’re released
- 20% Match XP boost given to Battle Pass, Event Pass, and active Agent Contract progress
League of Legends
- All 160+ champions
- Access to every new champion as soon as they’re released
- 20% XP boost
Legends of Runeterra
- All cards in Foundations Set
Teamfight Tactics
- 1-Star Rare Little Legend Tacticians
- 4 Arena Skins available until April 2023, and 1 Arena Skin that’s on a monthly rotation thereafter
League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Coming in January
- All 80+ champions
- Day-one access to every new champion as they’re released
- 20% XP boost
Players that link their Riot accounts before January 1, 2023 will get some extra goodies across all of Riot’s games on the platform.
- Valorant – Pocket Sage Buddy
- League of Legends – Masterwork Chest and Key
- Teamfight Tactics – Little Legend Rare Egg
- Wild Rift – Random Emote Chest
- Legends of Runeterra – Prismatic Chest
Everything you see above is coming to Game Pass for PC. Should Riot ever decide to move League and Valorant to consoles, I’m sure it will move to Xbox Game Pass as well.
