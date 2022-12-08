League Of Legends And Valorant Arrive On Game Pass Next Week

If you’ve previously felt like Xbox Game Pass didn’t host enough competitive games for your liking, then maybe you’ll like the sound of this. League of Legends and Valorant, two of the biggest competitive games in the world, are dropping on Game Pass later this month.

We’ve known this moment was coming for a while — Xbox announced its Game Pass partnership with Valorant studio Riot Games back in June — but until now, we didn’t have a confirmed date for their arrival. Now, we do: Monday, December 12.

To get access on the day, you’ll need to have the Xbox App installed on your PC. On December 12, Xbox will add the ability to connect your Riot account, granting access to Valorant, LoL, and a few extra Game Pass benefits.

Below, you’ll find everything Riot is dropping on Game Pass:

Valorant

All current Agents

Access to every new Agent as soon as they’re released

20% Match XP boost given to Battle Pass, Event Pass, and active Agent Contract progress

League of Legends

All 160+ champions

Access to every new champion as soon as they’re released

20% XP boost

Legends of Runeterra

All cards in Foundations Set

Teamfight Tactics

1-Star Rare Little Legend Tacticians

4 Arena Skins available until April 2023, and 1 Arena Skin that’s on a monthly rotation thereafter

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Coming in January

All 80+ champions

Day-one access to every new champion as they’re released

20% XP boost

Players that link their Riot accounts before January 1, 2023 will get some extra goodies across all of Riot’s games on the platform.

Valorant – Pocket Sage Buddy

– Pocket Sage Buddy League of Legends – Masterwork Chest and Key

– Masterwork Chest and Key Teamfight Tactics – Little Legend Rare Egg

– Little Legend Rare Egg Wild Rift – Random Emote Chest

– Random Emote Chest Legends of Runeterra – Prismatic Chest

Everything you see above is coming to Game Pass for PC. Should Riot ever decide to move League and Valorant to consoles, I’m sure it will move to Xbox Game Pass as well.