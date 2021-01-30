See Games Differently

Here’s A Full Playthrough Of That Cancelled GoldenEye 007 XBLA Remake

Zack Zwiezen

Published 1 hour ago: January 31, 2021 at 5:30 am -
Gif: Rare / Graslu00 / Kotaku

Back in the day, Rare was working on a remake of their popular N64 shooter GoldenEye 007. It was almost done, but due to some rights issues, the game was canned. Over the years footage and screenshots have leaked, but now we have a full 4k/60 FPS longplay to see what might have been.

Like the later released Perfect Dark XBLA remake, this remake would have included new textures, smoother gameplay, and multiplayer. It was cancelled back in 2008, though over the years gameplay and screenshots have leaked out.

Now we have a full-longplay of the game running in 4k/60.

The footage comes from YouTuber GrasluOO, who uploaded a full playthrough of the cancelled game using an emulator. As to where they got this build, how they got or who provided it to them, they won’t say. In the description of the video, they claim that this build of the game will release in 2021.

This isn’t the first footage of the game that’s popped up online. Back in 2016, Rare Thief uploaded about a half-hour of footage of what appears to be the same build of the GoldenEye 007 remake.

