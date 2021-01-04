Jarod Nandin, “The South Park Guy” Cosplayer, Has Died

Jarod Nandin, a World of Warcraft player and cosplayer best known for his depiction of South Park’s Jenkins, has died of Covid.

Nandin took the internet by storm back in 2013 with his perfect recreation of the character, and even made an appearance on stage at that year’s BlizzCon.

Jarod announced back in December that he had contracted Covid, and on December 28 had developed breathing complications.

Screenshot: Facebook

A friend of Nandin has started a fundraising page so that “his mum never, ever has to worry about any out of pocket expenses.”