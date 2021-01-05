See Games Differently

Nintendo Buys Canadian Studio Behind Luigi’s Mansion 3, Super Mario Strikers

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: January 5, 2021 at 6:40 pm -
Nintendo Buys Canadian Studio Behind Luigi’s Mansion 3, Super Mario Strikers
Image: Nintendo

Nintendo just announced that it has purchased Next Level Games, the developers behind titles like Luigi’s Mansion 3, Luigi’s Mansion Dark Moon and the Super Mario Strikers series.

Nintendo’s announcement says the deal is expected to be concluded in March, and “will serve to secure the availability of NLG development resources for Nintendo”.

To me, I read that and can only see “it is time for more Super Mario Strikers, my dudes.”

NLG’s history of working directly with Nintendo dates back to the studio’s earliest days, when it released Super Mario Strikers on the GameCube in 2005. Other games the Canadian developer has released for Nintendo include Metroid Prime: Federation Force on the 3DS and 2009’s Punch-Out!! remake on the Wii.

