Witcher 3 Mod Gives Geralt A Snowboard

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: January 8, 2021 at 11:30 am -
Gif: Geralt VGX Snowboarder

This is VGX Snowboarder, a Witcher 3 mod that lets Geralt climb to the top of a snowy peak and then shred his way back down.

Made by Feregorn, it adds a snowboard to Geralt’s inventory, and it works pretty well!

Rounding out the whole thing is the addition of some goggles, the fact you can also equip the board as a weapon and smash dudes with it and that the snowboard isn’t really tied to gravity, so you can ride it up a hill as well as down.

You can download the mod here.

