Xbox’s New Pulse Red Controller Has Some Strong Racing Vibes

Published 2 hours ago: January 12, 2021 at 11:48 am -
Filed to:xbox series s
xbox series x
Xbox's New Pulse Red Controller Has Some Strong Racing Vibes
Image: Microsoft

We don’t have a new Forza Horizon just yet, but when that eventually arrives, I can see the new Xbox Series S/X controller fitting in perfectly.

Microsoft announced the new iteration of the Xbox controllers early Tuesday morning, with the controllers available locally from February 9. Like the existing Shock Blue controller, it’ll be priced at $94.95 and will have the same wireless and Bluetooth functionality as the existing controllers.

While it’s all red on the front, the majority of the controller on the reverse is the same shade of white as the existing all-white pad. I don’t mind it! It reminds me of a Forza Horizon livery (not regular Forza, as cars in that game are Much More SeriousTM.)

Image: Microsoft

Microsoft wouldn’t confirm a full list when prompted, but they did tell Kotaku Australia over email that the new colour would be “available channel wide across major retailers”. That should mean the Microsoft Store locally, JB Hi-Fi, EB Games, Amazon, Gamesmen et al. will all stock the new revision, which is nice.

The official listing on the Microsoft Store can be found here. A date isn’t listed on the Australian Xbox site — it’s saying February 9 internationally and press were told February 9 via a local release, though.

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Comments

  • Any news on Design Labs return? I’m really hoping they ship to Australia with the update to it. Frustrating that they don’t already and I don’t trust on-shipping through another company

  • Until MS makes the series controller actually a decent step up (d-pad is better but not to a degree that it matters in 90% of games and I don’t ‘share’ pictures enough to care about that button) from the existing XB One controller, I’m not budging on getting anymore..

    Cmon MS, throw the microphone into the controller at least..

