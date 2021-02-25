See Games Differently

Bloodborne Producer Masaaki Yamagiwa Is Leaving Sony

Brian Ashcraft

Published 20 mins ago: February 25, 2021 at 10:30 pm -
Bloodborne Producer Masaaki Yamagiwa Is Leaving Sony
Screenshot: PlayStation/YouTube
Today on Twitter, producer Masaaki Yamagiwa announced that he is leaving Sony’s Tokyo-based Japan Studio. He is not leaving the game industry, however.

“I’m leaving Sony Interactive Entertainment at the end of this month,” he wrote. “I’m going to continue working hard on creating games. Many thanks to everyone!”

While at Sony, Yamagiwa produced Bloodborne, Bloodborne The Old Hunters, Déraciné, and Tokyo Jungle.

This is the second high-profile departure from Japan Studio in the past few months. In December, Keiichiro Toyama, creator of Siren and Gravity Rush, revealed that he had left the company to establish his own outfit, Bokeh Game Studio. Toyama was joined by Kazunobu Sato, who designed Puppeteer and was a producer on The Last Guardian, as well as Junya Okura, who worked as a designer on Gravity Rush

No word yet as to where Yamagiwa is headed. 

