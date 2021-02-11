Borderlands Movie Casts Actor Who’s Actually Funny To Play Claptrap, Which Feels Off

Jumanji and Orange County star Jack Black has joined the cast of the Borderlands movie, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

Black, who will be playing Borderlands’ perennial robotic sidekick and ostensible comic relief Claptrap, is the latest actor to sign onto the project after Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, and Jamie Lee Curtis. Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin is penning the script.

“I am so excited to reunite with Jack, this time in the recording booth,” Borderlands director Eli Roth said. “Claptrap is the funniest character in the game, and Jack is perfect to bring him to the big screen.”

I have to say, grabbing Jack Black makes some sense, apart from the fact that he is very funny and cool and Claptrap is, well, not. I’m starting to fear that I might actually like this movie.