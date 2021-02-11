See Games Differently

Borderlands Movie Casts Actor Who’s Actually Funny To Play Claptrap, Which Feels Off

Ian Walker

Published 43 mins ago: February 12, 2021 at 6:30 am -
Filed to:actors
borderlandscate blanchettchernobylclaptrapcraig mazinentertainment culturefirst person shootershuman interestkevin hartmultiplayer online gamesvideo gamesvideo gamingwindows games
Borderlands Movie Casts Actor Who’s Actually Funny To Play Claptrap, Which Feels Off
I guess I can see it. (Claptrap image c/o Gearbox) (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain, Getty Images)

Jumanji and Orange County star Jack Black has joined the cast of the Borderlands movie, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

Black, who will be playing Borderlands’ perennial robotic sidekick and ostensible comic relief Claptrap, is the latest actor to sign onto the project after Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, and Jamie Lee Curtis. Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin is penning the script.

“I am so excited to reunite with Jack, this time in the recording booth,” Borderlands director Eli Roth said. “Claptrap is the funniest character in the game, and Jack is perfect to bring him to the big screen.”

I have to say, grabbing Jack Black makes some sense, apart from the fact that he is very funny and cool and Claptrap is, well, not. I’m starting to fear that I might actually like this movie.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.