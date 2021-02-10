Homicidal Hitman 3 Mastermind Crushes Every Single Person In The Grape Press

If you’ve played Hitman 3 and got to the Mendoza stage, you’ll know the grape press. A centrepiece murder machine, it has been designed to help you off one of the level’s main targets in spectacular fashion.

In this video, Teallen96 is not offing one person. He is crushing every single person in the level, knocked out and dragged under the press over the course of 10 hours.

If you can ever pull the kill off in the game, it happens quickly and with a satisfying pop. This is not like that. This is like one of those viral hydraulic press videos, only with gallons of blood and some bags of clothes left at the end of it.