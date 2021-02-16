Microsoft Announces The All-New Xbox Wireless Headset

Behold the new official Xbox Wireless Headset, a sleek and stylish-looking set of ear cups packed with fancy features like voice isolation and supporting spatial audio technology like Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone: X. It’s even got auto-mute, which can be toggled on or off but should probably just be left on.

On sale March 16 for $US100 ($128) at the Microsoft Store and other places that sell gaming headsets, the new Xbox Wireless Headset is a lovely chunk of padded black plastic and metal that transmits sound from an audio source to your ears using the power of Bluetooth. Connected to an Xbox console or Windows PC, the new headset can be controlled via the Xbox Accessories app, giving you control over equaliser settings and mute options. Connect the headset to your phone or other Bluetooth audio device and you get to feel weird for having an Xbox logo on the side of your head without an Xbox nearby.

Headset renders. Love those big-arse volume dial controls on the cups. (Image: Microsoft)

It looks nice and comfortable, which is cool, and I’m a big fan of spatial audio technology, so it will be interesting to see how well the new headset handles things like positional footsteps and gunshots. I worry about the battery life on wireless headsets. Microsoft’s official announcement says 30 minutes of charging gives you four hours of gameplay, with three full hours charging it up to 15 hours. All of that depends on usage, volume, range, and other factors, so we’ll have to see how it does in the wild to know for sure.

