NSFW Mousepad Gets A Surprising Number Of Pre-Orders

Brian Ashcraft

Published 21 mins ago: February 24, 2021 at 10:00 pm -
Filed to:azur lane
computer micecomputer mousecomputinghumancomputer interactionmousepadvideo games
Screenshot: アズールレーン/YouTube
Late last year, a mouse pad for the character Kashino from browser game Azur Lane was announced. This was no ordinary mouse pad.

Note: This article contains content some readers might find objectionable.

For well over a decade now, there have been mouse pads featuring characters’ chests (or even butts!), resulting in what’s known as an oppai (boob) mouse pad. This is not new. However, what makes the Azur Lane one stand out is that it’s enormous — a life-sized reproduction of the character. 

Screenshot: アズールレーン/YouTube Screenshot: アズールレーン/YouTube

Plus, as pointed out on 2ch, it’s priced at a whopping 49,500 yen ($US468 ($592)).

This mouse pad is apparently heavy and was designed by the president of Yostar, the company behind the game.

Screenshot: アズールレーン/YouTube Screenshot: アズールレーン/YouTube

The final product version was shown on a recent Azur Lane livestream — with the oppai part of the mouse pad said to now be softer than the previous sample.

Since this is a full-scale recreation of the character, it’s much larger than your typical mouse pad and probably wouldn’t actually be used as such.

If it were, this is what it would be like.

Screenshot: アズールレーン/YouTube Screenshot: アズールレーン/YouTube

Hello, carpal tunnel syndrome!

Surprisingly, there have been 1,893 pre-orders, which is way more than the original goal of one hundred or so pre-orders.

Screenshot: アズールレーン/YouTube Screenshot: アズールレーン/YouTube

Because there is so much interest in this Kashino mouse pad, its release is being delayed because the factory cannot get enough of the necessary material to create the boob part. During the livestream, the company apologised for this delay. It happens! I guess.

