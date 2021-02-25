See Games Differently

Post Malone Does Hootie And The Blowfish For Pokémon Day

Mike Fahey

Published 6 hours ago: February 26, 2021 at 2:30 am -
Image: Pokémon Company International
Post Malone’s Pokémon Day Celebration concert isn’t until Saturday, but today we get a taste of what that’s going to be like with a super-warbly cover of Hootie and the Blowfish’s 1995 hit “Only Wanna Be With You.” It’s certainly a song.

Being an old man, I immediately find myself missing the deep, dulcet tones of Hootie frontman Darius Rucker. Note how Malone changes the line “I’m such a baby cause the dolphins make me cry,” to “cowboys make me cry.” The original line was a nod to Rucker’s love of the Miami Dolphins, and Malone is a Dallas fan, hence the change.

I don’t know if I like this version of the song. Yeah, it’s got video game samples and such in it, but it’s so damn busy I find myself distracted from the song by stuff happening in the song. Is it me, or does the autotuning make it sound like he’s singing through scuba gear? I counter it with Alex Melton’s easycore cover of Post Malone’s “Sunflower.”

It’s super effective.

