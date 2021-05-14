Katy Perry And Pikachu Travelling Through Time Singing Songs, As They Do

Remember way back in January, when I wrote “Katy Perry Teams With Pokémon For Some Sort Of 25th Anniversary Music Thing?” We now have that thing. Check out the video for Perry’s new single “Electric,” in which the singer and her Pikachu travel back in time to interfere with their unevolved forms.

In the video for the song that’s already stuck in my head, dammit, Katy and Pikachu somehow get shunted into the past, where they help a much younger Katy and her Pichu companion find the confidence to sing the song the pair were singing in the first place. It’s sort of like Time Cop, only without any of the Cop bits. So just Time, then. Watch the video.

Look, music videos don’t have to make sense. What matters is this song is so much better than the autotuned-to-hell Post Malone cover of Hootie and the Blowfish, that the Pokémon 25th anniversary collaboration with Universal Music begat back in February. Now go forth with Katy shouting “Electric!” in your head at regular intervals all day long.