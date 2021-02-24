Star Wars: Republic Commando Comes To PS4 And Switch Over A Decade Later

Tactical first-person shooter Star Wars Republic Commando is finally coming to other platforms, port studio Aspyr Media announced today. Originally released on PC and Xbox, the Clone Wars-era game will launch on PS4 and Switch on April 6.

The new port will be $US15 ($19) and only include the single-player campaign, which is a shame for multiplayer enthusiasts but not the end of the world considering the original’s online PVP was nothing ground breaking. Its very tactical HUD and extremely mid-aughts sci-fi environments, however, appear to remain intact.

I am once again asking you to please free the imprisoned Wookies.. (Screenshot: LucasFilm Games)

Released back in 2005, Republic Commando is one of the best Star Wars games out there. In addition to its squad-based gameplay, which is like Gears of War with Storm Troopers, the game also fleshes out the Clone Wars, a totally cool Star Wars idea that was totally bungled in the prequel movies. Previously an Xbox console exclusive, and a mess to try to play on PC, it hasn’t exactly been easy to revisit in recent years. Fortunately, this news changes that.

Aspyr, meanwhile, was the studio behind the recent Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, and Star Wars Episode I: Racer ports, which were all decent enough. It also brought Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II to iOS last year, and there is some speculation that the company, which was acquired by THQ Nordic holding company Embracer Group in February, may be working on a new Knights of the Old Republic-related game.