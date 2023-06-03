Devs Abandon KOTOR 2 Restoration DLC On Switch, Apologise With Free Games

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 on Switch was a mess from the start. Like the original game’s buggy and incomplete release back in 2004, last year’s port to Nintendo’s handheld hybrid launched with a bug that made the game impossible to beat for some players. Subsequent patches added other issues. And now players will no longer be getting the free Restoration Content DLC they were previously promised.

The studio behind the port, Aspyr, delivered the bad news late Friday night, telling Switch owners of the game that the update to add support for a series of fan-made mods that fix certain bugs and round out KOTOR 2‘s characters and rough ending had unfortunately been cancelled. It’s basically the unofficial “final cut” of Obsidian Entertainment’s excellent RPG, and Switch players will now essentially miss out on it, despite the fact it was previously marketed alongside the port’s 2022 release.

Update on the Restored Content DLC pic.twitter.com/P0TQtJsgRc — Aspyr (@AspyrMedia) June 3, 2023

“Sadly, today we are announcing that the Restoration Content DLC for the Nintendo Switch version of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords will not be moving forward for release,” the studio tweeted on June 2. “We’d like to thank everyone for their continued support by providing a complimentary video game key to players that purchased Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords on Nintendo Switch before this announcement.”

The games impacted players can choose from include the following list of other Star Wars ports Aspyr has worked on:

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords (PC)

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (Switch)

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed (Switch)

Star Wars: Republic Commando (Switch)

Star Wars: Episode I Racer (Switch)

Star Wars: Jedi Knight Academy (Switch)

Star Wars: Jedi Knight II Jedi Outcast (Switch)

Read More: Knights of the Old Republic 2 On Switch Is A Buggy, Brilliant Triumph In RPGs

The first game on the list is the PC version of KOTOR 2 which does include the Restoration Content DLC, though if you only own a Switch that’s not going to help you much. And as some players have pointed out, it’s not clear how the studio will make it up to those who might already own all of these games already, which when it comes to Star Wars fans isn’t an entirely unlikely scenario.

Things just aren’t going Aspyr’s way at the moment, it seems. The Austin-based studio behind a bunch of otherwise decent Star Wars ports and remasters was purchased by Embracer for $US450 ($625) million in 2021. That same year it announced a remake of the first Knights of the Old Republic at a PS5 showcase that immediately generated tons of excitement. A year later Bloomberg reported that the project was already running into trouble and would be moved to a completely new studio under the Embracer umbrella.

Asked about the status of the game at the parent company’s recent earnings presentation, CEO Lars Wingefors responded with an exasperated “no comment.”