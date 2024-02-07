Remastered Tomb Raider Collection On PS4 Has Something The PS5 Version Doesn’t

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered is set to arrive on most platforms, including Xbox and Switch, later this month. However, the PlayStation 5 version of the collection won’t include a platinum trophy for collecting all the other trophies. Weirdly, the PlayStation 4 port will.

Revealed last year during a Nintendo Direct, the upcoming remastered Tomb Raider trilogy combines the first three ‘90s-era games starring iconic adventurer, puzzle-solver, and dinosaur-killer Lara Croft. After its surprise announcement, we didn’t hear or see much about the collection for the rest of 2023. But in January, developer Aspyr revealed a ton of new details and screenshots of the remastered collection. And now, it has a new piece of information to confirm, but this isn’t news PlayStation fans will be pleased about.

Gametrailers / Aspyr

As reported by IGN on February 6, when Tomb Raider I-III Remastered arrives on February 14, only the PS4 version of the game will come with a platinum trophy. This was confirmed by Aspyr in a statement provided to the outlet:

The PlayStation 4 version of Tomb Raider I-III Remastered features a platinum trophy, while the PS5 version does not. Players will receive both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of Tomb Raider I-III Remastered with their purchase.

Aspyr didn’t provide a reason for the platinum trophy’s absence on Sony’s next-gen machine, so we don’t know what’s happening. A similar situation played out last year with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III on PS5, which was treated as DLC for MWII at launch leading to confusion and no platinum trophy. Maybe some part of Sony’s console certifications, backend, or something else that governs how titles that contain multiple games or modes are handled is stopping devs from offering plats on PS5.

Kotaku has pinged Sony for more information.

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered launches on February 14 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.